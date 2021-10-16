Fmr LLC Purchases 1,044,618 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.60% of Westlake Chemical worth $184,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

WLK opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

