Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,230 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 190,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 142,316 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALEX opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

