Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,796 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,258 shares of company stock worth $2,995,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

