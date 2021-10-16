Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 810 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $56,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

