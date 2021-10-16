Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.