Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

