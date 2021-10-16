Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $65,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 71.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 220.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

