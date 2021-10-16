Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,104,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after buying an additional 58,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,019. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

