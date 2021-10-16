Truist Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $32.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.