Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.