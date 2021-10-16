$0.31 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,877,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $23,761,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.