JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in JOYY by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in JOYY by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in JOYY by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

