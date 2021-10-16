Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -294.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Livent by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 19.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Livent by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Livent by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.