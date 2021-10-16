YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.53.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

