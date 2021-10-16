MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

