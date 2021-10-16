Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

