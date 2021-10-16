Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $157.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

