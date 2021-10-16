KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. KE has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

