Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSR. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $108.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.