Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $131.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of CM opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after acquiring an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after buying an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after buying an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

