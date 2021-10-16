First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

