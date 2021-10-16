Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) to Hold

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ INZY opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 813,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 230,932 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 341,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.