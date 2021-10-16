Insider Selling: Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Sells $12,402.69 in Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $12,402.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 16,876.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

