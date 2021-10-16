Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) to Sell

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

KRT stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

