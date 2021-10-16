JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells $710,056.52 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $710,056.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after purchasing an additional 628,380 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,709 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,966,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,670,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.