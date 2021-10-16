XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard Sells 39,286 Shares of Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 39,286 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $489,110.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, John Simard sold 21,125 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $272,512.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Simard sold 18,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $229,860.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, John Simard sold 14,218 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $179,999.88.

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $260,419.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $13.21 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 60.47%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in XBiotech by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

