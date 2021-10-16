Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.7 days.

RBGPF opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

