Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.7 days.
RBGPF opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.62.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.