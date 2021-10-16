Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NGC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

