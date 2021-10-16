Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NGC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
