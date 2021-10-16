Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $7,590,150.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $390.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.68.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
