Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $7,590,150.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $390.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.68.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.