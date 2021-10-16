ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.