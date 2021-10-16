Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,008.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.
BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $867.46.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 116,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.