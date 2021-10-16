Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,008.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $867.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 116,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

