ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of ArcelorMittal worth $66,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Shares of MT opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

