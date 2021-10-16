BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,035.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $867.46. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 116,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

