Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,890 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 539,506 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,807,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,788,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 948,614 shares of company stock worth $60,261,093. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

