ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

