ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

