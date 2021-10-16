ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 573,228 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in PROG in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRG. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.