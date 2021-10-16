ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

