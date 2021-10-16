ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after buying an additional 216,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAP stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

