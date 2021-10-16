Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $133,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALDX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

