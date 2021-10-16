Trexquant Investment LP Buys 4,279 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.