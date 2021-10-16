Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 673,774 shares.The stock last traded at $57.49 and had previously closed at $57.48.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 177.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 268,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 418.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.