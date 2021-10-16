Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 673,774 shares.The stock last traded at $57.49 and had previously closed at $57.48.
CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.
The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 177.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 268,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 418.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
