Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 1,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

