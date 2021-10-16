Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 1,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37.
Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
