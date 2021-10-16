Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $33.70

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $32.26. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.71 million and a PE ratio of 32.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
