Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $33.70

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $32.26. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.71 million and a PE ratio of 32.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

