Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 28500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 92.25 and a quick ratio of 91.91.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

