Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 194,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,205,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $795.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,072. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

