Trexquant Investment LP Invests $156,000 in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Arko by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arko by 37.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

