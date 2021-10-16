NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

