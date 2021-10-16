XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $101.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $161.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

NYSE XPO opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

