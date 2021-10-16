11,522 Shares in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of DSPG opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of -99.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

